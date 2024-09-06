Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz meet in an all-American semifinal at the 2024 US Open tonight. Longtime friends, the two 26-year-olds are making history as this will be the first all-American men's major semifinal since Andre Agassi beat Robby Ginepri at the 2005 US Open. For the first time since Andy Roddick in 2006, the United States will soon be represented in the finals of its men's singles tournament.

After Grigor Dimitrov suffered from a leg injury in the quarterfinals, the 20th-seeded Tiafoe made it to the final four at Flushing Meadows for the second time in three years. Meanwhile, Fritz defeated No. 4 Alexander Zverev 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) to reach a major semifinal for the first time. Tonight's winner will play in Sunday’s final in an attempt to become the first American man to win the US Open since Roddick in 2003.

Don't miss a second of the action on the hardcourt. Here's how to watch the Frances Tiafoe vs. Taylor Fritz tennis match tonight, including the full US Open schedule and all the best livestream options.

When is the Frances Tiafoe vs. Taylor Fritz US Open match?

Frances Tiafoe will take on Taylor Fritz in the US Open semifinals on Friday, September 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).

How to Watch Frances Tiafoe vs. Taylor Fritz Without Cable

Tonight's US Open semifinal match between Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz will air on ESPN. If you don't have cable, the best ways to watch the US Open is with ESPN+ or with a live TV streaming service like Sling TV and FuboTV.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream the US Open and sports this fall is through a subscription to Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN 3 down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording any US Open matches if you're not home to watch them live.

You can watch the 2024 US Open on FuboTV. With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have access to ESPN, Tennis Channel and over 200 other channels to stream every US Open match along with the NFL regular season. Fubo comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and right now, you can save $30 on your first month of Fubo.

For a limited time, Fubo plans start as low as $49.99 to watch live TV and sports without cable.

All US Open matches will stream live on ESPN+, making ESPN's streaming service a budget-friendly alternative to the streaming packages above. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, or computer. At only $10.99 per month, ESPN+ is gentle on your budget. You can also save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $109.99 per year and bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for only $4 more per month.

What channel is the 2024 US Open on?

ESPN is the exclusive home of the 2024 US Open with every match of the Grand Slam streaming on ESPN+ this year. Coverage will also air across ESPN2, ESPN3, and ESPN Deportes.

From the first round through the quarterfinals, the Tennis Channel will broadcast a pregame show, Live at the US Open, previewing the day. Find the full US Open broadcast schedule below to make sure you don't miss a minute of all the action.

2024 US Open Schedule

Men's and women's singles competition: Monday, August 26 through Sunday, September 8

Doubles and mixed doubles competition: Begins Wednesday, August 28

Mixed doubles final: Thursday, September 5

Women's doubles final: Friday, September 6

Men's doubles final: Saturday, September 7

Women's singles final: Saturday, September 7 at 4 p.m. ET

Men's singles final: Sunday, September 8 at 2 p.m. ET

2024 US Open Full Broadcast Schedule

All times Eastern.

Friday, September 6

Women's Doubles Championship*: 12 - 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

All matches, all courts: 12 - 11 p.m. (ESPN3 & ESPN+)

Men's Singles Semifinals #1: 3 - 6 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

Men's Singles Semifinals #2: 7-10 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes)

Saturday, September 7

Men's Doubles Championship: 12 - 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

All matches, all courts: 12 - 11 p.m. (ESPN3 & ESPN+)

Women's Final Preview Show: 3:30-4 p.m. (ESPN Deportes)

Women's Singles Championship: 4 - 7 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open: 7-8 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

Sunday, September 8

Men's Final Preview Show: 1 - 2 p.m. (ABC)

Men's Final Preview Show: 1:30-2 p.m. (ESPN Deportes)

Men's Singles Championship: 2-5:30 p.m. (ABC / ESPN Deportes)

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open: 7 - 8 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

Men's Singles Final (Encore): 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

