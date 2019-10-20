Another revered director is taking aim at the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On Saturday, Francis Ford Coppola, the famed filmmaker of classic movies like The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, came to the defense of Martin Scorsese's after his scathing recent criticism of Marvel films.

"When Martin Scorsese says that the Marvel pictures are not cinema, he's right because we expect to learn something from cinema, we expect to gain something, some enlightenment, some knowledge, some inspiration…I don't know that anyone gets anything out of seeing the same movie over and over again," the 80-year-old filmmaker stated in Lyon, France, after accepting the Lumiere Award, according to Yahoo! News. "Martin was kind when he said it's not cinema. He didn't say it's despicable, which I just say it is."

Soon afterward, Coppola's comments were met with staunch pushback from Marvel fans online. One wrote: "Disappointed to see the comments by Scorsese + Coppola about Marvel MCU movies. Their comments reflect those that comic book fans have dealt w/for years from people who thumb their noses at comics + refuse to consider comics can teach/be literature because its 'beneath them.'"

Disappointed to see the comments by Scorsese + Coppola about Marvel MCU movies.



Their comments reflect those that comic book fans have dealt w/for years from people who thumb their noses at comics + refuse to consider comics can teach/be literature because its "beneath them." pic.twitter.com/nFBgNpL5YS — Jon D. Allred (@Jon_Allred) October 20, 2019

"Coppola's hypocrisy here - a man who lauds the achievement of his former protege George Lucas, whose Star Wars certainly gave the blue print for the modern Marvel blockbuster - is astounding," another wrote.

Yet another chimed in, writing, "I think I'd rather watch another Marvel movie than another Francis Ford Coppola movie at this point. At least Marvel movies have characters worth celebrating. I hate [these] old men directors who think movies should all be of one tone and style."

I think I’d rather watch another Marvel movie than another Francis Ford Coppola movie at this point. At least Marvel movies have characters worth celebrating. I hate this old men directors who think movies should all be of one tone and style. — David (@the_anticitizen) October 20, 2019

Earlier this month, Scorsese shared his misgivings about Marvel films like Avengers: Endgame, which became the highest-grossing film of all time, surpassing Avatar, just months ago.

"I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema," Scorsese told Empire, via The Hollywood Reporter. "Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being."

His comments also prompted widespread condemnation from Marvel fans, as well as MCU filmmakers like Joss Whedon, who tweeted: "I first think of @JamesGunn, how his heart & guts are packed into GOTG. I revere Marty, & I do see his point, but… Well there's a reason why 'I'm always angry.'" The last line is a reference to Bruce Banner's (Mark Ruffalo) famous Hulk line.

Hours later, Gunn responded to the criticism as well, tweeting: "Martin Scorsese is one of my 5 favorite living filmmakers. I was outraged when people picketed The Last Temptation of Christ without having seen the film. I'm saddened that he's now judging my films in the same way."

