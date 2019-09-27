Spider-Man No Longer Leaving the MCU as Sony and Marvel Settle Dispute

All's well in the Spider verse! Sony and Walt Disney Studio's Marvel with Kevin Feige at the helm, are working together again to bring the third Spider-Man film to audiences with Tom Holland starring.

The third installment of solo films for Holland's Spider-Man is set to be released on July 16, 2021. According to Comic Book, Spider-Man will also appear in a future Marvel Studios film.

"I am thrilled that Spidey's journey in the MCU will continue and, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it," Feige said in a statement. "Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spider-Verse you never know what surprises the future might hold."

Holland's co-stars Zendaya, Marissa Tomei, Jacob Battalon, and Jon Favreau are also set to appear in the third film.

Holland posted a funny Wolf of Wall Street clip to Instagram following the news of Leonardo DiCaprio's character shouting, "You know what, I'm not leaving! I'm not f**king leaving! The show goes on!"

Zendaya also seemingly responded to the news with a dancing Spider-Man GIF on Twitter.

In August, it was announced that Spider-Man might be exiting the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the time, Sony released a statement saying the news "mischaracterized recent discussions," adding that the studio was "disappointed" by Disney's decision to not have Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige continue as a lead producer of future Spider-Man films.

Holland has already starred as the web slinger in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home. He's also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Captain America: Civil War.

Fans may recall that Far From Home ended with a cliffhanger in which Peter Parker's superhero identity is divulged to the public.

Holland previously addressed the conflict between Sony and Marvel, telling the crowd at D23 that he is "holding out hope that this isn't he final chapter of that story."

For more from the Avengers stars, watch the clip below:

