They did! Frankie Grande has announced that he and his fiancé, Hale Leon, officially tied the knot. On Tuesday, the 39-year-old star shared that he and Leon got married during an intimate ceremony in Florida on Star Wars Day.

“‼️Introducing Mr. & Mr. Grande‼️🤵🏼❤️🤵🏻‍♂️ Yup! We’re MARRIED! Surprise! 🎉 😝 Hale and I were married at a small intimate galactic ceremony in my family home in Florida on May the 4th be with you, cause we really are both that nerdy. 🪐,” Grande wrote.

“✨It was the most beautiful ceremony, officiated by my incredible mother, and it brought us even closer together as we took our vows before our immediate families and before God! Special thank you to Dolce & Gabbana for dressing us in these one of a kind tuxedos! We adore them! 🙏”

In the photos, Grande wears a white suit with a matching bow tie, while Leon wears a black-and-white polka dot suit and a sleek black tie. In the first photo, the pair leans in close as they pose in front of what looks like their wedding cake. In the following pics, the newlyweds pose at the altar with their dog, as well as with a light saber and characters from Star Wars.

In the final photo, Grande shows off his custom Dolce & Gabbana tux for the camera. The Celebrity Big Brother star shared that he and Leon celebrated the occasion with a bachelor party and a mini-moon.

“We then followed our wedding with a joint bachelor party weekend of games with some friends and family and are currently on our mini-moon before I have to head to rehearsal for my upcoming show Titanique,” he wrote.

“And this is only the beginning of the celebrations as we are having a Wedding Ball with all our friends in the upcoming months! 🪩🥰 I can’t wait to share all of these amazing stories, pics and videos with you all slowly as we get them,” he added.

Grande ended his post by celebrating his love, writing, “But for now, let me just say I am the happiest I’ve ever been… I’m married to the man of my dreams, our families have merged together so beautifully, and we are well on our way to happily ever after. I love you Hale Grande. I am so so honored to be your husband. 🥲,”

Leon shared the news on Twitter by retweeting his husband's original tweet and writing, "WE’RE MARRIED!! ❤️❤️❤️ Husbands ❤️❤️❤️."

Frankie’s younger sister, Ariana Grande, took to the comments to react to the news. “crying again !” the "7 Rings" singer wrote. “i love you both so so very much.”

Lance Bass also celebrated the couple, writing, “Well that will be easy to remember!!! Congrats fellas!!."

Grande and Leon’s wedding comes almost a year after they announced their engagement. In June, the singer shared that he popped the question to his boyfriend of two years in virtual reality.

"He said YES! WE’RE ENGAGED!" Grande captioned a series of engagement snaps. "I am so happy my best friend said he wanted to spend the rest of his life with me! Playing games and making me laugh forever!"

