Frankie Jonas Says He Considered Suicide Before Getting Sober

Frankie Jonas, the youngest brother to Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas, is opening up about a time when he contemplated suicide before getting sober. Jonas shared his thoughts in a TikTok video on Monday.

"This is by no means the eloquent explanation I hope to one day give on a much more serious mode than this. However, from a very young age, I struggled with drinking and drugging as an escape because I hated life and I didn’t wanna be here,” the 20-year-old admitted.

“I eventually, after many years of trying to kill myself accidentally, came to a point where I was gonna do it for real, and something intervened," he added.

The college student went on to say that treatment saved his life and got him to where he is today.

"I couldn’t be more grateful for the fact that I’m alive today because my world has changed so beautifully and so astronomically, and I’m not that person anymore. I couldn’t be more grateful that I’m alive and happy today," he said on TikTok.

Jonas revealed that he was a year-and-a-half of sober earlier this month while answering a fan question about getting clean.

"It’s, like, one of the biggest blessings and most incredible and hardest journeys of my life. The first step is acceptance,” Jonas responded. “And if it’s really something you want, you know, right now AA and all those sorts of programs are all online, so you can kind of do whatever. Just look up Intergroup or those sorts of resources to find Zoom meetings. It’s easy. You just have to accept that you need help and that there’s other people who can help you. So, hopefully that helps. All the love in the world.”

Back in 2016, a 16-year-old Jonas was cited for possession of marijuana while in Nashville, Tennessee. A source confirmed to ET at the time that contrary to reports, Jonas was not arrested. Unlike his famous brothers, the youngest Jonas brother has remained largely out of the spotlight.

RELATED CONTENT

Demi Lovato Explains Why She Feels 'More Joy' Than Ever After Overdose

Rumer Willis Celebrates 4 Years of Sobriety

Tim Allen Shares How He Got Sober From Drugs and Alcohol for 22 Years

Demi Lovato Reveals What Happened Leading Up to Her Near-Fatal 2018 Overdose This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery