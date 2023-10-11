Frasier is re-entering the building in a new sequel series to the Emmy-winning original!

The upcoming Paramount+ series returns Kelsey Grammer in the title role of Dr. Frasier Crane as he embarks on the next chapter of his life. In the upcoming revival, Frasier returns to his old Cheers stomping ground in Boston, with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Among the new cast members are Jack Cutmore-Scott, who plays Frasier's adult son, Freddy.

Legendary sitcom director James Burrows helms the first two episodes of the new Frasier series, which hails from writers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces), who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon.

"Now is the right time to bring Frasier back because he is not the same guy anymore," Grammer said in ET's exclusive behind-the-scenes look ahead of the show's upcoming premiere. "He is a little wiser, he may actually even be a little funnier, willing to laugh at himself. A little more self-aware, and he has a new mission in life."

The new cast of characters in Frasier's life also includes Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, an old college friend of Frasier's who is now a professor; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and the head of the university's psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Eve, Freddy's roommate; and Anders Keith as Frasier's nephew David, the son of Niles Crane (David Hyde Pierce) and Daphne Moon (Jane Leeves).

"The audience really loved the previous collection of characters, and I can't wait for them to fall in love with this bunch," Grammer raved. "They're going to see some wonderful things. Things they did not expect."

The first trailer for the series was released in September, showing Frasier struggling to connect with his son after turning up on his doorstep unannounced.

"He's got a girlfriend I've never even heard of, and when I told him I wanted to spend more time with him, he said no!" Frasier laments in the trailer.

"Have you considered that he hates you?" Alan posits.

A teaser trailer, in the style of the original series' credits, was released in August, featuring an updated version of the theme song, "Tossed Salad and Scrambled Eggs," performed once again by Grammer. The teaser promises the new series will feature "no more callers, all new hang-ups," as Frasier embarks on his new chapter.

As news about the reboot continues to be released, ET is sharing a look at the cast -- from franchise newcomers like Cutmore-Scott to OGs from the original series -- as well as details on the premiere date, first-look photos and more.

The OGs

Kelsey Grammer

Paramount+

Grammer returns to lead the update, which follows Frasier as he begins a new chapter in his life. The actor is the lone star from the original series to return as a series regular for the new series. Though the revival will be light on OG presence, for the time being, Grammer noted that the first episode, titled "The Good Father," is a direct callback to Frasier's series premiere, which was called "The Good Son." He promised that there will be plenty of nods and references to characters who have come through Frasier, notably the late John Mahoney, who played Frasier's father, Martin Crane. "There's a nod to certainly my father in the show, John Mahoney, there," Grammer told ET. "You'll see things about John all through the show. I think people will be very happy to see that he's honored in the way he is in the show."

Bebe Neuwirth

Getty Images

Neuwirth was the first original cast member, outside of Grammer, officially announced to reprise her role in the upcoming reboot. She will be a guest star, returning as Frasier's ex-wife, Lilith, in the series. According to Paramount+, "When they reunite at Freddy’s birthday party, Lilith, in classic form, is far from pleased about having to share Freddy now that Frasier is back living in Boston. What begins as a fun party with friends and family, inevitably becomes a Lilith-and-Frasier showdown for the ages!"

Peri Gilpin

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Gilpin will return for the Frasier reboot, reprising her role as Roz, who was a producer for Frasier Crane's radio show. She will make a guest appearance. The actress' return was revealed on Twitter with a behind-the-scenes on-set photo of her cast chair. "We've missed you, Roz," read Paramount+'s tweet.

The Newcomers

Jack Cutmore-Scott

Paramount+

Cutmore-Scott will be introduced to viewers as Freddy, Frasier's grown-up son. A younger version of the character was played by Luke Tarsitano and Trevor Einhorn on the original series. As Grammer said of Frasier's return to Boston, it's all because of Freddy. "He's going back to Boston because his son lives there," Grammer told ET. Cutmore-Scott's notable credits include the short-lived ABC twin series, Deception, and a supporting role in Tenet.

Nicholas Lyndhurst

Paramount+

The stage actor plays Alan, an old college friend of Frasier's who is now a professor. Lyndhurst has a connection to Grammer as the two starred in a London production of Man of La Mancha in 2019.

Toks Olagundoye

Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Olagundoye joins the series as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and the head of the university's psychology department. She previously starred in the ABC alien comedy, The Neighbors; recurred on Castle; and was part of the star-studded voice cast for Disney Channel's DuckTales.

Jess Salgueiro

Paramount+

Salgueiro portrays Eve, Freddy's roommate, in the new series. The Canadian actress' credits include roles in Tiny Pretty Things, The Boys, Letterkenny, Workin' Moms, The Expanse, and most recently Y: The Last Man and Jupiter's Legacy.

Anders Keith

Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy Crane, Anders Keith as David Crane and Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane - Paramount+

The Frasier reboot will mark Keith's professional acting debut after recently graduating from Juilliard. He will play Frasier's nephew David, who is the son of Niles Crane and Daphne Moon. The actor shared a celebratory post on Instagram commemorating his first job with a cake of Frasier's face.

PREMIERE DATE

The 10-episode season will premiere in the U.S and Canada on Thursday, Oct. 12 with two episodes, and internationally on Friday, Oct. 13. New episodes will then drop weekly on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and on Fridays internationally.

The first two episodes will also broadcast on CBS on Tuesday, Oct. 17 starting at 9:15 p.m. PT/ET, following a super-sized new episode of Big Brother.

Ahead of the series premiere, Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Frasier, featuring interviews with the cast and series’ creatives. Frasier: Inside the Series will premiere Friday, Oct. 6, on Paramount+, the service’s official YouTube and Facebook pages, Pluto TV and Mixible, before airing on select CBS stations on Saturday, Oct. 7. (Interviews for the special were conducted prior to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.)

Sept. 16 marks 30 years since the original Frasier first premiered on NBC, following Grammer's eight-season run as the character on Cheers. The original series still holds the record for most Emmy wins by a comedy series, with 37 wins and 107 nominations.

The original Frasier series is currently streaming on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

