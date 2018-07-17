Freddie Prinze Jr. Helps Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrate Instagram Milestone With a Cake Smash

Sarah Michelle Gellar just hit 2 million followers on Instagram!

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star celebrated the milestone with a cute Instagram-themed cake -- before her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., smashed her face into it. "Thank you so much for helping me smash 2 million on Instagram!" she said in a sweet video, as Prinze came up behind her.

"Did you say smash?" he asked before pushing his wife's face into the colorful cake... though she didn't appear to mind too much.

"It's good," Gellar remarked, after taking a big bite. "Simply smashing #smashcake," the 41-year-old actress captioned the hilarious post.

Simply smashing #smashcake A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Jul 16, 2018 at 8:43am PDT

Gellar joined Instagram in 2015 and has shared everything from incredible throwbacks to sweet moments with her family since. ET sat down with the actress in 2017, when she opened up about her lasting marriage to Prinze, and who their kids, 8-year-old Charlotte and 5-year-old Rocky, take after more.

"When they're good, they take after me. And when they're being naughty, they take after Freddie, obviously. Yeah, it's true," she joked, revealing that precious family pics like the ones she shares on Instagram are actually quite difficult to capture.

"You know, I don't think anybody in my family, including myself, loves getting their picture taken," she admitted. "My kids don't even like the phone [camera]. They're like, 'Ugh! No more pictures. God, mom!'"

See more from ET's interview with Gellar in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sarah Michelle Gellar Jokingly Says She Bit Beyonce With Funny ‘Buffy’ Throwback Pics!

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Go Full ‘Pretty in Pink’ in These Perfect ‘80s Costumes: Pics!

Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Sweet Video Celebrating 15-Year Wedding Anniversary With Freddie Prinze Jr.

Related Gallery