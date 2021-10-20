Freida Pinto is married! The Intrusion actress shared all the details of her private elopement during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show Wednesday.

When asked how wedding planning was going, Pinto revealed that her and her fiancé, Cory Tran, eloped during quarantine.

"We're already married," Pinto told Kelly Clarkson.

Pinto said that she and Tran were planning their wedding when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Instead of waiting to have the wedding they wanted, the couple decided to elope.

"I wasn't planning a big, fat Indian wedding," she shared. "It was just going to be something pretty and simple, probably in Big Sur. All nature centric, but then COVID happened. And it's still happening, and we just realized, we were gonna be planning this for the rest of our lives and probably never doing it."

The 37-year-old actress and the 34-year-old photographer decided to exchange vows at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

"So we decided, one day, to go to the Honda Center in Anaheim and just get married," Pinto shared.

And it turned out to be the right decision for the newly married film star, who told Clarkson that she never wanted the extreme stress that sometimes comes with wedding planning.

"And honestly, I have to say, if any of you have planned a wedding, you probably know this, I did not want stomach ulcers from planning my own wedding, and this was perfect," she gushed. "We got married and then we got to go home and take an afternoon nap."

The pair, who were set up by Pinto's The Path co-star, Aaron Paul, got engaged in Nov. 2019 and just this summer, revealed that they're expecting their first child together.

"Baby Tran, coming this Fall! ❤" Pinto captioned the baby announcement, with Tran sharing the same photos and caption on his own Instagram.

Pinto and Tran got engaged after two years of dating. Pinto Instagrammed at the time alongside their stunning engagement photos, "You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. ... All my love with all my heart♥️. Meanwhile, he wrote, "The best birthday present I could've asked for. Fiancé."

