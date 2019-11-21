Freida Pinto Engaged to Photographer Cory Tran: See the Ring!

Congrats to Freida Pinto!

The 35-year-old actress is engaged to her photographer boyfriend, Cory Tran, she announced on Instagram on Thursday.

"It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense," Pinto wrote alongside a slideshow of engagement photos.

"You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! 😂," she continued. "All my love with all my heart♥️. Oh and Happiest Birthday sweet Fiancé ! 📷 : @samanthamarq."

Tran, 33, posted the same pics on his Instagram, writing, "The best birthday present I could’ve asked for. Fiancé.👫 📸: sister @samanthamarq."

Pinto's engagement to Tran comes two years after they started dating. The actress previously had a six-year relationship with her Slumdog Millionaire co-star, Dev Patel, from 2009 to 2014.

