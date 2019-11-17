Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Engaged

Just six months after Kathie Lee Gifford's son, Cody, got engaged, her daughter, Cassidy, is set to walk down the aisle.

The former Today show co-host took to Instagram on Sunday to announce Cassidy's engagement to her boyfriend, Ben Wierda. The couple sweetly smiles from ear-to-ear in the pic Gifford shared, wrapped in each other's arms.



"So thrilled to announce that my beautiful daughter, @cassidygiff is engaged to a wonderful man, Ben @letsgetwierda I am beyond the moon and stars," Gifford captioned the snap. "Thank you, LORD!"



Fans and famous friends rushed to the comments with congratulations for the couple.

Cassidy, 26, also celebrated her engagement on her Instagram Story, showing off her stunning engagement ring.

Gifford -- who was married to Frank Gifford for 29 years, from 1986 until his death in 2015 -- opened up about her own dating life while speaking with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the Today show last week. She said going out in Nashville "was fun, because I hadn't been on a date in 33 years."

"It's surreal because the world's changed so much," she continued. "But [my date was] a gentleman, so it was fine. But then I got so busy. We're just from different worlds."

See more in the video below.

