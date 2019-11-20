Susan Kelechi Watson is looking forward to married life!

The actress recently got engaged to boyfriend Jaime Lincoln Smith, and shared what the biggest difference will be when they finally say "I do."

"I'm gonna be married! You tell me, because I don't," Watson told ET's Kevin Frazier during the press day for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. "I'm reaching out to wise, married people. Which I think is any married person because if you've been through it, you know something that I don't know."

"I'm excited about it! I'm super excited!" she added. "What I know so far is that it comes with its up and its downs and that's a good start. Right?"

Watson, meanwhile, couldn't be happier to also co-star alongside Tom Hanks and Matthew Rhys in the upcoming Mr. Rogers movie. Watson plays Andrea Vogel, Rhys' character, Lloyd's, wife, and mother to their newborn.

"I was sandwiched between a master class of acting. That's really the truth of it," Waston said about working with the two actors. "And I got to be with these great folks and they were really great with the baby too. You should see Tom with a baby. He was really, really fantastic with the babies. But really, once we got on set, everybody just fell into character and it really became about the moment."

Watson is also proud to share Mr. Rogers' tale with the rest of the world and prove what a childhood hero he was.

"As a kid or as a toddler, when I was watching him, he was that for me," she explained. "So I just have that sense of respect [for] Mr. Rogers. He respected us…Like, he did that for us. And that was, like, his gift to us."

"You gotta respect Mr. Rogers," Watson added. "You gotta put some respect on his name!"

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood arrives in theaters on Nov. 22.

For more on Watson, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Susan Kelechi Watson Is Engaged -- See Her Unique Ring!

How 'This Is Us' Standout Susan Kelechi Watson Became the Show’s Most Invaluable Hero (Exclusive)

'This Is Us' Star Susan Kelechi Watson and Producers on Showcasing the Brilliance of Beth

Related Gallery