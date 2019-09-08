Susan Kelechi Watson Is Engaged -- See Her Unique Ring!

Congrats to Susan Kelechi Watson!

The This Is Us star is engaged to Jaime Lincoln Smith, she revealed on Instagram on Saturday. Watson shared the news alongside photos of her stunning sapphire engagement ring.

"Forever Ever... 💍👸🏽🤴🏾💎," she captioned her post. "Theyll say its love/ And they'll know its love/ For when they call its name/ it will answer to love/ Without hesitation' ~me."

Fans and famous friends like Tika Sumpter, Chrishell Hartley, Mahershala Ali, Dule Hill, Yvonne Orji and more couldn't help but express their excitement in the comments. Watson's This Is Us co-star, Mandy Moore, wrote, "💗💗💗💗💗💗 so happy for you guys, Su!!!!!"

Smith is an actor just like Watson, with his most recent credits including New Amsterdam, NCIS: New Orleans and Blue Bloods. It's unclear how long the pair have been dating, but they recently made a red carpet appearance together at the Tribeca Film Festival screening of The Apollo in April.

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

See more on Watson in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

How 'This Is Us' Standout Susan Kelechi Watson Became the Show’s Most Invaluable Hero (Exclusive)

'This Is Us' Star Susan Kelechi Watson and Producers on Showcasing the Brilliance of Beth

'This Is Us': 'Her' Mystery Is Tied to the 'End of the Series,' Susan Kelechi Watson Says

Related Gallery