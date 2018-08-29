Fresh Off the Boat is going pop... sort of!

ET exclusively debuts the very first look at the new poster for the upcoming fifth season of ABC's comedy series, which will kick off the network's new "TGIF" lineup, and the Huang family, led by Randall Park andCrazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu, are getting the pop art treatment.

Previous season posters were inspired art masterpieces like American Gothic, Whistler's Mother and Norman Rockwell's Going and Coming. Check out the colorful new poster below.

ABC

Based on Eddie Huang's memoir, the '90s-set Fresh Off the Boat follows hip-hop loving Huang (Hudson Yang), and his family, as they continue to assimilate themselves into Orlando's suburban American lifestyle. Cultural differences still present everyday challenges, but close friends, neighbors and business acquaintances prove helpful in navigating the complexities of raising a family of future millennials. In addition to Wu, Park and Yang, the series also stars Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, Lucille Soong, Chelsey Crisp and Ray Wise.

Wu has been basking in the history-making success of Crazy Rich Asians, in which she plays Rachel Chu, an Asian American college professor who travels to Singapore only to discover her boyfriend, Nicholas Young (Henry Golding), is heir to a fortune. A sequel is in development following the film's box office success.

"This movie means so much to so many and I want people to enjoy it and get out to the theater," Wu told ET's Lauren Zima earlier this month. "I feel just so tremendously lucky to have done my show, which was groundbreaking and historic and because of that opportunity, to meet all the Asian-American men and women who for whom it meant so much, and to hear their stories and to know that, hopefully, we can be a part of a movement that starts bringing their stories to life, because obviously, our story doesn't represent everyone. I hope it doesn't."

Fresh Off the Boat premieres Friday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

