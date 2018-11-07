It's a crazy rich reunion on Fresh Off the Boat!

On Friday's episode, Constance Wu reunites with Crazy Rich Asians co-star Jimmy O. Yang for a can't-miss half-hour of hijinks, also featuring guest star Ming-Na Wen, and only ET has the exclusive sneak peek at the trio's memorable moment.

In "Mo' Chinese Mo' Problems," Jessica Huang (Wu) can't quite wrap her head around the new Chinese family who have just moved into town, mother-son duo Elaine (Wen) and Horace (Yang). What is a Harvard-educated son of a well-to-do Chinese family doing working as a cab driver?

"Do you like the beaded seat cushion I got you?" Elaine proudly asks, to Jessica's bewilderment.

"Well I think it's OK, but my back is loving it. It's like getting a massage every time I move," Horace says in pure bliss.

While mother and son are catching up, Jessica's inner monologue is going haywire.

"Something isn't right. He must own the entire cab company. Yeah... that's gotta be it," Jessica thinks to herself.

When Horace abruptly stops in front of a modestly-sized home, Jessica assumes he's just dropping off his mother at home. But she quickly discovers that he doesn't even have his own place.

"He lives with his parents?! What the hell is going on here?!" she questions to herself, more suspicious than before. Watch ET's exclusive clip above to see what happens next.

Fresh Off the Boat airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

