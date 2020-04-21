The All In Challenge is getting a dose of our favorite Friends.

The Friendscast announced on Tuesday that they had joined the challenge, offering one lucky fan and five of their friends a chance to hang out with them as they tape their upcoming reunion special for HBO Max when quarantine is over.

"Hi guys 👋🏼 ❤️," Jennifer Aniston wrote on Instagram. "We're so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time."⠀

⠀

"We’re inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had 🥳 ... and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour," she added.

Fans can go to AllInChallenge.com to enter to win. "Donate whatever you can - $10, $25 - every dollar counts. 100 percent of proceeds will go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #AmericasFoodFund which benefits @feedingamerica and @wckitchen," Aniston explained.

⠀

"Can’t wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over 🥰 Until then, keep Facetiming, calling, DMing, and texting your friends and family. We gotta stay connected 🙏🏼," she added.

Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer also posted about the challenge on their Instagram.

Michael Rubin, the founder of Fanatics and co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, organized the All In Challenge last week to give fans the chance to both win and bid on one-of-a-kind experiences and items. Since launching last Tuesday, the challenge has raised more than $14.2 million.

Since then, many celebs have jumped on board -- including Leonardo DiCaprio, Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart and more -- offering amazing experiences to raise money for COVID-19 relief. One hundred percent of the money raised will go to Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart and More Take the #AllInChallenge for COVID-19 Relief

Selena Gomez Is Quizzed on Her 'Friends' Knowledge -- and She's 'Pretty Rusty'

'Friends' Reunion Postponed Due to Coronavirus: Here's the Latest on the HBO Max Special

Courteney Cox Is Binge-Watching 'Friends' During Quarantine This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery