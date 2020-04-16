Selena Gomez is a self-proclaimed huge Friends fan, but could not believe how many questions she missed when Interview magazine quizzed her about the beloved NBC sitcom.

"All right, look, I'm not gonna lie, I've been watching some Will & Grace lately," Gomez quips after she finds out her final score.

In all fairness, Friends has not been accessible on any streaming sites since the beginning of the year and will not return until May 2020 when it will be available on HBO Max. Not to mention, some of the questions are pretty tough!

Gomez can't recall the Hollywood star's dressing room shower that Joey Tribbiani gets caught in (Charlton Heston) and remembers Joey walking Phoebe Buffay down the aisle to marry Mike Hannigan when really it was Chandler Bing.

"We gotta edit some of this because I'm letting a lot of people down," Gomez jokes.

She does, however, remember the name of Joey's stuffed penguin (Huggsy), and the neighbor who leaves everything he has to Monica Geller and Rachel Green when he dies (Mr. Heckles).

When all was said and done, Gomez got 18 out of 29 questions right.

In real life, the 27-year-old singer is friends with Rachel herself, Jennifer Aniston. In January, when Aniston guest-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show,the pals talked about how they first met -- and it sort of sounds like something that would happen on Friends.

"Well, nobody knew who I was, and you were in the bathroom wearing a black dress," Gomez explained giddily to Aniston when they were both on Ellen. "I think we were at, like, Vanity Fair, something, event and I was there with my mom. And I walked into the bathroom and I saw you...and my heart, like, stopped...you were everything that I wanted."

The feelings are mutual, with the 51-year-old actress telling Gomez, "You’ve always been so sweet. You really are a genuine [Friends] fan. It’s amazing. We’ve known each other for years. You’ve been to my house. We’ve had pizza. Girl after my own heart, do we love a pizza or what? We love a pizza."

