'Friends' Is Leaving Netflix

Friends fans, it may be time to pivot your streaming to another service.

On Sunday, viewers of the beloved series noticed an unwelcome addition to the show's page on Netflix -- an "available until" date. According to the site, Friends will only remain on Netflix until Jan. 1, 2019.

The sitcom's presumed departure date would come on the four-year anniversary of its arrival on Netflix. Friends is likely to end up on another streaming service, though, as AT&T -- the parent company of Warner Bros., which was the studio behind Friends -- is launching a streaming service of its own.

ET has reached out to Netflix for comment.

The iconic series -- which starred the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox -- ran from 1994 to 2004 and has continued to be revered nearly 15 years after going off the air.

Fans were understandably disappointed by the news, with many -- including Bachelorettealum Blake Horstmann and singer Hayley Kiyoko -- taking to Twitter to share their frustration.

Nooooooo



Netflix guarantees a 'crappy new year' by removing Friends on January 1 https://t.co/GMQcpOOkyx — Blake Horstmann (@balockaye_h) December 3, 2018

THE ONLY REASON I HAVE AN ACCOUNT WITH NETFLIX IS TO REWATCH FRIENDS. WHY @netflix ARE YOU HURTING US. — Hayley Kiyoko (@HayleyKiyoko) December 3, 2018

So I know there are worse things in the world BUT WHY IS NETFLIX GETTING RID OF “FRIENDS”!!!!!!!!! This is just unacceptable pic.twitter.com/rWTrgQdH3w — Kaylee Larsen (@LarsenTwin1) December 3, 2018

2019 without friends on Netflix pic.twitter.com/ldy6DBvWqS — dylan (@_DYLpickle13) December 3, 2018

how I feel about Netflix possibly removing friends in 2019 pic.twitter.com/oLGAWQ1RFA — Maddie Hennager (@maddie_hennager) December 3, 2018

Back in October, ET caught up with Cox, who reflected on starring on what she called the "best show." Watch the video below to see what else she had to say:

