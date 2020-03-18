'Friends' Reunion Project Postponed Due to Coronavirus

The Friends reunion special has been delayed at HBO Max amid coronavirus concerns.

The project was supposed to be filmed on March 23 and 24, on the show's former soundstage, Stage 24, of the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California, according to multiple reports. However, given the coronavirus pandemic (which has shut down many Hollywood productions) the Friends special has been delayed. ET has reached out to HBO Max for comment.

The sitcom's entire principal cast -- Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer -- officially signed on for the reunion project on Feb. 21, following months of reports.

Ben Winston was set to direct the special and executive produce along with Friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane. The unscripted cast reunion special, along with all 236 episodes of the Emmy-winning series, will be available to subscribers at the launch of HBO Max, the service announced last month.

Since the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic last week, production schedules have been uncertain for much of Hollywood. Movies, TV shows, concerts, festivals and more have been shut down and put on hold over the next few weeks -- or until further notice.

See more on COVID-19 in the video below.

