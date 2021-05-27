'Friends: The Reunion': Fans React to the Long-Awaited Special
Spoiler alert! Major spoilers ahead for Friends: The Reunion.
Fans are already loving Friends: The Reunion! Just hours after the long-awaited special debuted on HBO Max, fans took to Twitter to express their joy at seeing the Central Perk crew together again.
The nostalgia started early, when the reunion debuted a new version of the show's iconic opening credits, which is set to "I'll Be There for You" by The Rembrandts.
The updated version featured both moments from the series, which ran from 1994 to 2004, and the reunion special, showing the cast -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer -- 17 years after the Friends finale.
"I CRIED. NOT EVEN KIDDING. CRIED. LOOK AT THEM," one fan tweeted, with another adding that the moment had them "crying all over again-like when I cried on the last episode of FRIENDS."
While fans were excited to see the whole cast together again, there was specific joy over seeing Ross (Schwimmer) and Rachel (Aniston) reunite. During the special, the actors behind the iconic couple revealed that they had a crush on each other during the making of the first season.
"JENVID CONFIRMED,JENVID CONFIRMED AAAAAAAA," one fan celebrated.
"So you’re telling me that @DavidSchwimmer and @JenniferAnnistn [sic] crushed on each other while they played ross and rachel on #friends...gimme a min to wrap my head around this!!" another person wrote.
Friendship was celebrated, too, with one person tweeting, "Find someone who would look at you the way Chandler (Mathew Perry) looks at Joey(Matt LeBlanc)," and another noting that "true sisterhood lasts a lifetime."
The actors revealed that the special is the last time they'll do a public reunion, much to the disappointment of fans.
"The one where there will be no more of F. R. I. E. N. D. S," one person lamented, with another adding, "Why on earth this has to end! Why God why!!!????"
Still, if this has to be the last time a Friends reunion happens, fans were beyond pleased with the way it turned out.
"Every Minute Every Second..was filled with so many memories and emotions...the set , the scenes, the jokes and the cast and crew...didn't fail to bring a smile on our faces and tears in our eyes yet one last time," one fan praised.
"I'VE GOT CHILLS!!" another viewer admitted.
"Wow!!! Cant believe after all these years, it finally happened. Totally overwhelmed with emotions as i laughed, cried through the whole episode," a third Twitter user wrote. "Friends was more than just a series. It was my companion and my escape during my hardest times. Thanks #HBOMax"
Friends: The Reunion is streaming now on HBO Max.
