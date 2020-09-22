Comet and Cosmo are truly loved! The Full House cast -- John Stamos, Bob Saget, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and Dave Coulier -- reunited for a special charity song about dogs titled "Gotta Love a Golden" in celebration of National Dog Week.

Created by Full House and Fuller House creator Jeff Franklin, who is a proud golden retriever owner, the cast and Franklin sing along as adorable golden pups are seen playing, swimming, and living their best lives.

ET learned the cast "reunited" for the song via Zoom about six weeks ago. Franklin exclusively tells ET he sent the actors the original song he wrote and they shot themselves singing along to it with the song playing along in their ears, and then it was put together.

"It turns out that the 33rd anniversary of Full House and National Dog Week are happening at the same time," Franklin tells ET. "I called up the cast to see if they would be good sports and play along and everybody was up for it."

"Over the years, I have forced them to hang out with golden retrievers on the set everyday, so they really are fans of dogs and goldens in particular," he adds. "It didn't take much arm twisting."

"I know they all had a problem singing about balls and keeping a straight face," Franklin jokes. "Bob in particular struggled with that. There were some outtakes that didn't make it to the video. It's goofy and corny, especially when you're alone in a room singing it."

Franklin adds that "Dogs have brought so much joy into my life and it's my honor to bring awareness and raise some money for dogs who are not as fortunate as others. Dogs have a lot to teach us about love, loyalty and living in the moment. In these times we're in right now, it's great to be reminded of the joy that can be found in chasing a tennis ball."

"The cast and I have snuck in a few socially distant lunches here and there [since the pandemic started], and there's always group texts going on," Franklin continues. "Our Full House family has been tight for 33 years and nothing will change that! We're all stuck with each other for a long, long time."

Franklin's original song is available for purchase, with proceeds going to PetSmart Charities to celebrate National Dog Week.

Earlier this year, Fuller House had an emotional goodbye in its series finale, wrapping up a five-season run on Netflix with a tear-filled ending fitting for the beloved characters of D.J., Stephanie and Kimmy.

ET spoke with cast members, including Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin, to get their thoughts on the final days of filming. Watch the video below to hear what they shared.

