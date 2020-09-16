Gabby Barrett's baby bump is growing! The 20-year-old American Idol alum took the stage during the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards on Wednesday for a performance of her hit song, "I Hope."

The singer -- wearing a sparkly top complete with a cape, leather leggings and heels -- sat for the entirety of her performance, making her growing bump stand out.

Barrett's husband, fellow Idol alum Cade Foehner, played guitar and sang backup vocals during her performance.

Barrett and Foehner confirmed they're expecting their first child last month. They tied the know last October after getting engaged that March.

When ET spoke to Barrett in June, she opened up about quarantining with Foehner.

"Quarantine has been really good for us on a personal level and for our marriage," she said. "Being able to take time together to slow down and soak in everything that's happened over the last year or two has been wonderful. I'm grateful every day that he's my partner in life."

