'American Idol' Alums Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett Are Engaged

Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett have made it official!

The American Idol alums took to Instagram on Friday to announce that they're engaged. During their time on season 16 of the show last year, Barrett nabbed third place, while Foehner was sent home just one week earlier.

"Not a day nor hour more can I wait for you to be my bride," Foehner, 22, captioned stunning engagement photos of the pair. "Ladies and gentlemen, the future Mrs. Foehner."

Barrett, 19, expressed her joy at being a bride-to-be, writing, "Foehner has a nice RING to it... 💍💕."

When ET's Lauren Zima caught up with the couple last July, Barrett seemed to think an engagement was years away, despite calling her former competitor her "best friend."

"Give it a couple of years [and then] come back," Barrett said at the time.

Though she wasn't sure about an engagement last summer, Barrett had no problem gushing about her now-fiance.

"I honestly feel like I've known him for a long time. I feel like when you like somebody so much and you get along really well, you feel like you've known them for so much longer," she said. "And the more and more we get to be with each other, the more you figure out how somebody truly is and their real character and things like that. I think we've gotten to know each other pretty well throughout the whole thing."

"... You like somebody at first normally because you're attracted to the person, but then what makes you stay [and] really, really like them is their personality. And I like his personality a lot," she added. "He just meshes with me really well."

During the same interview, Foehner discussed how their shared faith brought them closer together.

"The main thing we both were looking in just in someone in general is just are they going to keep us grounded and keep us where we want to go, because the ultimate goal here is to share a passion for the love of the Lord and that's really what we're trying to both do," he said. "I mean, with our lives. I don't really see a point of doing music if it's not about that. And we both share that dream of Him, you know?"

"... My relationship with the Lord, that is the central thing in my life. I don't want to live if I can't have that. And, to me, I feel that she pushes me toward that, to be holy and to be Christ-like, and that is everything that I ever looked [for in] someone," he added. "I found it in her."

