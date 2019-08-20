Gabrielle Carteris witnessed several hookups on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210.

While speaking with ET on Tuesday, the actress weighed in on Brian Austin Green's recent revelation that he and Tori Spelling had a tryst during the series' original run -- and hinted there's more to be unveiled.

"That's their story to share, but I remember many things on the show and many different hookups that took place," Carteris said. "But yeah, that was a relationship that went on for a little while."

Carteris started dating her now-husband, stockbroker Charles Isaacs, while filming the pilot for Beverly Hills, 90210. They married in 1992, soon after the series debuted, and are still together today. On BH90210, the cast's reunion series, however, Carteris' character, Gabrielle, is exploring her sexuality and wants her 90210 character, Andrea, to do the same.

"The reason I wanted to explore my sexuality in the show, for Gabrielle and for Andrea is that I think that it's real," Carteris explained. "Women come to a time in their lives where they raise their kids, they've had their careers, their kids leave home, and they're deciding, 'Am I recommitting to my relationship? It's been a great ride. Do I want to stay here? Maybe there's something else.'"

"I think it's important to tell the truth, and I think that people really do kind of seek where they are and what's next in life," she continued. "And I have a friend, a very dear friend actually, after 30 years of marriage, went through this journey. And I thought, 'You know what? If I'm going to do the show, I want to do something that really is authentic, that really talks to where we are.'"

The actress says the reaction to the storyline has been mixed, but she's focusing on those who have been inspired and grateful to see that representation onscreen.

"For some people, it's been like, 'Oh my god, thank you so much.' I mean, people who said, 'When I was a fan when I was younger, but I was confused and there was nobody who represented me... you've made me feel like, 'Yes, I am who I am, and I am what I am is OK! And thank you for making a character like that,'" she shared. "Then I have other people, a few people who said, 'I wanted you to be with Brandon!'"

The mom of two couldn't help but laugh. "It's like, 'OK, that was Andrea!'"

There have been some homophobic reactions to the storyline, but more than not, "I am really surprised with the response from not just my generation of people who it really resonates with in a really profound way, but a lot of young people are saying, 'Oh yes, thank you for showing the real world," Carteris said.

"I mean, we have to show real representation on the screen. So, it's not just sexual orientation, it's not people of color, it's not just women or people of a certain age, it's all of us. The world is diverse, and it's important for us to reflect the real world. So for me, it's actually a dynamic, exciting story to help build," she expressed.

BH90210 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

