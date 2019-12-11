The list of nominations for the upcoming 2020 Screen Actors Guild were revealed on Wednesday morning, and BH90210 star Gabrielle Carteris -- who also serves as the president of the union -- says she feels like the SAG Awards are something truly special for actors in the industry.

ET's Denny Directo was at the SAG Awards 2020 nominations announcement, and spoke with Carteris about the upcoming show.

"This is I think one of the most exciting award shows," she marveled. "Now, I've been around for a long time, but this is peer-to-peer, and to be recognized by your fellow actor, I don't think there's any higher thing to be able to receive that. It's such a great acknowledgement. I think it's wonderful."

With the SAG Awards, the nominations and the eventual winners are chosen and voted on by fellow SAG members, meaning it truly is actors recognizing one another for their work. For many, this means it often proves to be a very warm and supportive atmosphere.

"The vibe is really different at the [SAG Awards] show as a result of that," Carteris said. "Because everybody's there for each other and they've been, you know, part of the process."

As the leader of the organization responsible, SAG-AFTRA, Carteris also opted for diplomacy when it came to which of the nominees she's particularly excited for.

"I’m the president of the union, and everybody excites me and everybody is deserving," she shared. "And everyone who didn't get on this nomination [list] is deserving as well."

"It's been an exciting exciting year and what's going on in our industry is more exciting now than ever before," Carteris added.

This was also an exciting year for Carteris herself, with the meta-revival BH90210, which gave her the chance to reunite with all her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars. While the show's first season ended on something of a cliffhanger, Fox decided not to pick it up for a second season.

However, Carteris said she would be down to come back if the show ever finds new life at a different network in the future.

"I would, yes. I would do it," she shared. "To be with people that I love so much, to tell the stories we wanted to tell, I thought it was great. It was really fun."

And despite the show coming to an end, the friendships forged over the years remain strong. Carteris said the whole cast really do spend time together to this day, and are real-life pals.

"I was just with, the other night, Ian [Ziering] and Jason [Priestley], and we spend a lot of time together," she shared.

"Jennie [Garth] has been traveling a lot, but I’m very close to them. And actually, I love having everybody in my house, so I cook a lot."

Check out the video below for more on the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards, which kick off Sunday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT on TBS and TNT.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

SAG Awards 2020: The Biggest Surprises and Snubs Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez 'Holding Back Tears' After 2020 SAG Award Nomination

Luke Perry Earns Posthumous SAG Award Nomination -- His First Major Acting Accolade

2020 SAG Award Nominations: See the Full List

Related Gallery