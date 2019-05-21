Gabrielle Union is offering an update on her relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith since the two talked out their 17-year feud last year -- and it turns out the lines of communication are still open.

The L.A.'s Finest actress visited Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday, where she was asked if the pair are on better terms now that they have put the long-standing tension between them to rest, prompting a very optimistic answer.

"Yeah, we definitely text a lot more," Union replies. "It's great, thank god! …It was such a dumb, silly thing that just kept going 'cause that's life and we live on two separate coasts…but yeah, she's awesome, she's amazing."

"I didn't even know that she is an artist," the 46-year-old actress adds. "She is an amazing artist, so I'm like trying to forward all of her artwork. But she's a very good time. I enjoy her."

In May of 2018, the two sat down on Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, to discuss the bad blood between them in an effort to bury the hatchet.

"It felt so good on the phone with you to even just go, 'Hey, I'm sorry that I didn't even take the time to talk to you, you know?' And then I had to just apologize, and just thinking to myself, 'Damn, Jada! That was some petty a** s**t!'" Pinkett Smith reflected during the talk. "Every time we would see each other [over the years] we were always cordial and always nice, but it was always tension."

Union also admitted that she had distanced herself from friends over the years and, after seeking the help of a life coach, discovered she had "been communicating through negativity, and shrinking other people [while] hoping that I'm growing."

In a subsequent episode, Pinkett Smith continued to discuss the feud with friends Karynne Tencer and Mia Pitts, attempting to explain her frame of mind when the hostility between her and Union began.

"I think who I was back then was a young, egotistical girl who basically was just like, 'OK, if she wants to have a problem with me that's fine, 'cause what difference does it make?'" she stated. "And one of the points that Gab brought up is that it makes a big difference because, at the end of the day, there's only a handful of us in this business. And I just think we grow older and we mature and we realize that we really can't appreciate yourself without appreciating other women."

She added: "I was just young and stupid and not wanting to share. That's all that is. It's ego."

Prior to the Red Table Talk episode, Union went on the Today show, where she elaborated on how she defined their spat over the years and how her perspective has changed.

"Jada nor I never used the word 'feud' so it just became more of a media creation. Kind of like, back in the day, neither one of us actually knows what took place back then," she said. "But the people that we had around us were like, 'Well, you know how she feels about you,' and they were like, 'Well, you know how she feels about you.' And then it was like, 'OK, girl, bye.' For 17 years."

Union concluded: "We had too much pride and too much insecurity to just say, 'Hey, did that ever actually happen or was that a creation of someone else who did not want to see two women rise together?'"

