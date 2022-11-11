Gallagher, Comedian Known for Smashing Watermelons, Dead at 76

Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., the comedian more commonly known as Gallagher, has died, his manager told TMZ. He was 76.

According to the website, Gallagher died while under hospice care in Palm Springs, California, early Friday morning after suffering massive organ failure. "Gallagher stayed on the road touring America for decades," his manager said in a statement. "He was pretty sure he held a record for the most stand-up dates, by attrition alone. While Gallagher had his detractors, he was an undeniable talent and an American success story."

Gallagher was best known for his prop comedy, more notably for smashing watermelons onstage. His most famous bit was the Sledge-O-Matic, a parody of the Veg-O-Matic commercials, where he would use a mallet to destroy foods and objects.