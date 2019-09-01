The minds behind Game of Thrones are finally speaking up about the errant coffee cup that sent social media abuzz earlier this year.

In a new interview with Japan's Star Channel, D.B. Weiss and David Benioff laugh off the coffee cup that appeared in a shot during the fourth episode of the final season, "Last of the Starks."

"I think in Persian rugs it's tradition that you make a little mistake when you're making the rug because only God can do anything perfect, so for us I guess that was just our [mistake]," Benioff said.

"That's why I put the coffee cup there... a conscious, concerted statement of our imperfection," Weiss quipped in response.

"We're concentrating so much on Daenerys and Jon Snow that we just didn’t see this coffee cup right in the middle," Benioff said of Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington's characters. "So at first I couldn’t believe it, and then it was kind of embarrassment because, 'How did we not see this coffee cup in the middle of the shot?'"

Now though, Benioff said he's able to laugh at the mistake. "And then, eventually, it was just kind of funny. This one is just a mistake, and it’s kind of funny to us now, you know?" he said.

After the episode aired, HBO made light of the faux pas, quipping in a statement to ET, "The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea." The network later appeared to have removed the cup from the episode.

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner initially blamed Clarke for the blunder, before changing course to cast the blame on Harrington.

"The coffee cup was where Kit's chair was. First I blamed it on Emilia, but I don't think Emilia would do that. Kit is lazy and I think he would've done that," she said on Conan. "It was in front of Kit's chair and then obviously he moved, so this picture was taken and it looked like it was in my seat, but I wasn't there either. It was Kit! It was 100 percent Kit."

