Netflix has added a highly sought-after pair of storytellers to their team.

ET has learned that the pair who created Game of Thrones, David Benioff and D.B., Weiss struck an overall deal with the streaming giant.

"We've had a beautiful run with HBO for more than a decade and we're grateful to everyone there for always making us feel at home," Benioff and Weiss said in a statement release on Wednesday. "Over the past few months we've spent many hours talking to Cindy Holland and Peter Friedlander, as well as Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber. We remember the same shots from the same '80s movies; we love the same books; we're excited about the same storytelling possibilities. Netflix has built something astounding and unprecedented, and we're honored they invited us to join them."

The massive deal, reportedly somewhere in the 9-figure range, ends a three-way bidding war between Netflix, Amazon and Disney, according to multiple outlets.

"We are thrilled to welcome master storytellers David Benioff and Dan Weiss to Netflix," the platform's Chief Content Officer, Ted Sarandos, shared in a statement. "They are a creative force and have delighted audiences worldwide with their epic storytelling. We can't wait to see what their imaginations will bring to our members."

The pair reportedly began taking meetings to strike an overall after wrapping their final season of GoT, which has been nominated for 31 Primetime Emmy Awards.

However, before tackling content for Netflix, the pair have a number of previously greenlit projects on the way with other studios including writing and producing a Star Wars trilogy, a Kurt Cobain project with Universal and an adaptation of Dirty White Boys, a prison breaking story for Fox/Disney.

In 2017, Shonda Rhimes signed an overall deal with Netflix. The next year, Ryan Murphy followed suit.

