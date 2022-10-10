It's a match made in TV heaven! Game of Thrones star Lena Headey tied the knot with Ozark actor Marc Menchaca in a gorgeous ceremony in Puglia, Italy, over the weekend, in what turned out to be a mini GoT reunion.

The wedding was attended by several GoT alum, including Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Michelle Fairley (Catelyn Stark), Conleth Hill (Varys) and Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), who attended the wedding alongside her husband, Joe Jonas.

In photos shared by a wedding guest, Headey, 49, who played Cersei Lannister on the HBO series, wore a white gown with spaghetti straps, a veil and a pair of pink and white roses in her hair.

Headey's floral hairpiece matched a flower arch, while her bouquet served as a pop of color, adding lavender and copper tones throughout.

Menchaca, meanwhile, opted for a blue, patterned suit, which he paired with a copper-colored tie. Per the guests' photos, the 47-year-old actor later accessorized his wedding day look with a wide-brimmed fedora.

The Ozark actor, who starred as Russ Langmore on the beloved Netflix series, has been linked to Headey since January 2020, after they were spotted attending the L.A. premiere of the HBO series The Outsider at the Directors Guild of America.

Headey was previously married to musician Peter Loughran for five years before filing for divorce in 2012.

