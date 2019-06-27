Lena Headey Lands Showtime Pilot 'Rita' Following 'Game of Thrones'

Lena Headey is headed back to TV.

The actress will executive produce and star in Rita, an hour-long dramedy pilot for Showtime, the network announced on Thursday. The news comes a month after the series finale of HBO's Game of Thrones, on which Headey starred as Cersei Lannister for eight seasons.

Headey will star as the titular character in Rita, who is described as a "headstrong, unconventional teacher and single mother who takes on every kind of authority -- as well as her family -- in a messy and unfiltered way." Creator and showrunner Christian Thorpe is writing the pilot based on his award-winning Danish series.

"Rita is a deliciously subversive character who will make you laugh and cry as she continuously challenges the hypocrisy around her," Jana Winograde, co-President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc., said in a statement. "It goes without saying that Lena Headey is a force, whose essence is ideal to take on this wonderfully dynamic lead role."

Headey will next be heard in Netflix's upcoming action-adventure series, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. She's currently filming the action movie, Gunpowder Milkshake, with Carla Gugino and Karen Gillan.

