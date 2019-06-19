Lena Headey, the actress who found fame as the devious Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones, has revealed they filmed a deleted scene, which would have seriously disrupted season eight.



While at a comic book convention in Germany on June 15, the 45-year-old actress told attendees, “We shot a scene that never made it into season seven, which was where I lose the baby. And it was a really traumatic, great moment for Cersei, and it never made it in,” according to multiple outlets.



As GoT fans know, when season seven drew to a close, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) finally consummated their romantic relationship as the Night King and his undead army marched south after his undead dragon decimated The Wall in minutes. Yet, at about the same time, Cersei had promised the North an army after her brother, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) discovered that she was pregnant with their brother, Jaime Lannister’s (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), baby.



If Cersei had lost her child – and Tyrion had found out – that might have greatly changed his logic when promising Dany that his sister would keep her word on sending an army to Winterfell, which never transpired. The Queen’s Hand was convinced that Cersei’s pregnancy had brought about a change in her.

Throughout the final season, Cersei led Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbaek) to believe that he had sired the child, earning his total loyalty. If she’d lost the child, this likely would have played out differently. Though, it’s tough to predict how this alteration could have changed her fate – dying alongside Jaime in the basement of the Red Keep.



“I kind of loved doing that because I thought it would’ve served her differently,” Headey added at the convention. “Of course, we’re not exactly sure what made the show’s creators scrap the scene, but we can’t say it isn’t interesting to at least think about how that moment may have changed things.”

This isn't the only confession Headey has shared since GoT came to an end in May. She recently told The Guardian that she "wanted a better death" for Cersei.

Helen Sloan/HBO

"Obviously you dream of your death," she told the publication. "You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted. But I just think they couldn't have pleased everyone. No matter what they did, I think there was going to be some big comedown from the climb."

In other Game of Thrones news, on Wednesday, FX announced that Coster-Waldau has joined the cast for the TV pilot Gone Hollywood, a fictional period drama that centers on a Hollywood talent agency in the 1980s. It also stars John Magaro (The Umbrella Academy), Lola Kirke (Mozart in the Jungle), Ben Schnetzer (Pride), Jonathan Pryce and Judd Hirsch.

