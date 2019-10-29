'Game of Thrones' Spinoff 'House of the Dragon' Gets Series Order

HBO is signing on for more Game of Thrones.

A spinoff series titled House of the Dragon has received a full series order, HBO programming president Casey Bloys revealed at WarnerMedia Day on Tuesday.

Miguel Sapochnik, who directed iconic Game of Thrones episodes such as "Battle of the Bastards" and "The Long Night," will helm the new series' first episode, as well as additional episodes.

Sapochnik, Colony's Ryan Condal,Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin and Vince Gerardis will executive produce. Condal will write the series, which was co-created by him and Martin.

"The Game of Thrones universe is so rich with stories," Bloys said in a statement. "We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros along with Miguel, Ryan and George."

Based on Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen, the family of Thrones' Daenerys (Emilia Clarke).

Reports surfaced in September that the series was nearing a pilot order.

House of the Dragon marks Sapochnik's first project as part of an HBO overall deal where he will develop and produce content for both HBO and HBO Max.

News of the series order comes hours after it was reported that another GoT prequel had been scrapped by HBO. The pilot, starring Naomi Watts, shot over the summer. The series was supposed to take place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, showcasing stories from the "horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend."

