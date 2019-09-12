'Game of Thrones': House Targaryen Prequel in the Works at HBO

Another Game of Thrones prequel is gearing up at HBO!

After the sweeping success of the fantasy series, a second prequel has gotten a pilot order. This one will reportedly center on House Targaryen, the troubling family of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), according to multiple reports.

ET has reached out to HBO, who have declined to comment.

The new series, created by Ryan Condal (co-creator/executive producer of Colony) and GoT author George R.R. Martin, is speculated to explore the infamous bloodline roughly 300 years before Dany, and her three fire-breathing dragons, began her quest for the Iron Throne. Deadline was first to report on the prequel.

Martin himself wrote about all the possible GoT follow-ups in a blog post in May, where he hinted at a Targaryen prequel.

"We have had five different GAME OF THRONES successor shows in development (I mislike the term 'spinoffs') at HBO, and three of them are still moving forward nicely," he wrote at the time. "The one I am not supposed to call THE LONG NIGHT will be shooting later this year, and two other shows remain in the script stage, but are edging closer. What are they about? I cannot say. But maybe some of you should pick up a copy of FIRE & BLOOD and come up with your own theories."

Fire & Blood, released in 2018, is a book by Martin that specifically explores the Targaryen lineage, including Aegon the Conqueror's creation of the Iron Throne, as well as the Dance of Dragons, a massive civil war, which is speculated to be a part of the new prequel. The Targaryens are plagued with madness throughout their bloodline, as well as a close bond with dragons.

In 2018, before Game of Thrones ended, another prequel was already in the works. This series, which Martin said is not called The Long Night in his blog, also takes place before the events of the hit show -- by thousands of years and chronicles "the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour." It's likely fans will learn more about the origin of the White Walkers and the Night King as well.

The will premiere next year and star Naomi Watts, who spoke with ET about the project in November, where she admitted that she became a GoT super-fan overnight.

"I am late coming to it, I have to say," the actress said at the Worldwide Orphan’s 14th Annual Gala in New York City. "But that's how I am with lots of things in life. I am binging it right now and studying. It's very exciting."

Nine other stars have also signed on, including Jonathan Whitehouse, Naomi Ackie, Jamie Campbell Bower, Denise Gough, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp and Toby Regbo.

See more Game of Thrones details below.

GET MORE TV NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Game of Thrones' Creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss Finally Explain the Coffee Cup 'Mistake'

Sophie Turner Reveals How She Wanted 'Game of Thrones' to End

'Four Weddings and a Funeral' Brought Nathalie Emmanuel Back to Reality After 'Game of Thrones' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery