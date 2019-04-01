'Game of Thrones' Prequel Spinoff: Everything You Need to Know

Game of Thrones hasn't even ended, but we're still ready for more!

As the eighth and final season of the massive fantasy series approaches, plans are already being laid for its successor -- a prequel set in author George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire universe. And it makes sense why. With so much of Westeros' history left unexplored -- as well as the gargantuan success of the original show -- HBO would be crazy not to keep this dragon flying.

So, as we await the last six episodes of the series, let's look ahead (or rather, back) at what's to come -- from the cast, story, premiere target and more.

What's it about?

When the series was announced in October 2018, HBO billed it as a thousands-of-years prequel to Game of Thrones.

"Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour," the network revealed. "And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know."

Who's in it?

Naomi Watts was the first casting announcement made last year, her character being described as "a charming socialite hiding a dark secret."

“I am late coming to it, I have to say,” the actress told ET in November regarding Game of Thrones. “But that's how I am with lots of things in life. I am binging it right now and studying. It's very exciting.”

Beyond that, nine other stars have signed on, including model Jonathan Whitehouse, Naomi Ackie, Jamie Campbell Bower, Denise Gough, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp and Toby Regbo.

Could current and former Game of Thrones stars be in it?

Well, if Jon Snow proves anything, we shouldn't rule it out, but considering that the series is set thousands of years in the past... don't count on it.

When will it premiere?

No earlier than 2020, HBO told The Hollywood Reporterearlier this year.

"If we do a pilot and series, nothing is going to air on HBO until at least a year after the final season," HBO programming president Casey Bloys told the publication. Bloys also shared with Variety that shooting on the project will begin this summer.

Who is creating/directing/writing/producing the series?

Martin is creating the series with Jane Goldman (Kingsman) on as showrunner, while Thrones' co-creators and showrunners, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, are involved in the project only as executive producers. Meanwhile, S.J. Clarkson -- who has directed Marvel's The Defenders and Jessica Jones, and will also direct the upcoming Star Trek film -- will helm the pilot. She has also signed on as an EP.

What's it called?

Well... when writing about the project on his blog, Martin referred to it as The Long Night, however HBO quickly retorted that nothing is set in Valyrian steel, so the project is, for now, untitled.

And that's about all we know!

In the meantime, you'd better be getting ready for the season eight premiere of Game of Thrones on April 14 on HBO. Watch the video below for everything you need to remember before watching Thrones' final season.

