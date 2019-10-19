Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood love giving back to their community.

The couple teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to build 21 affordable homes in their hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. ET was with the country superstars as they put on their hard hats, gloves and boots, and got to work.

"I think it's just a big reflection of this right here, this is what they talk about," Brooks said pointing to his bracelet that read "love." "This is love and that's what it is. So every sound you're hearing in the background is love."

With Yearwood helping inside the houses and the "Friends in Low Places" crooner handling the work outside, the two gave it their all and even got down and dirty. "We are muddy," Yearwood quipped, with Brooks adding, "Take a look at this," pointing to his shoes.

Also joining the hundreds of volunteers was 95-year-old former President Jimmy Carter and his wife of almost 74 years, Rosalynn.

"Have you ever thought about how old you and I will be if we make it to 74 years of marriage like they did?" Brooks asked his lady love.

"We're going to have to start eating better," joked Yearwood.

With Brooks on his stadium tour and Yearwood working on new music and her cooking show, the couple will always make time to lend a hand.

"People think because you do this, you're doing somebody else a favor," Brooks explained. "But the truth is, I'm gonna walk away from here feeling better than when I came here. Tell me how many things you can do that with?"

For more on Habitat for Humanity visit, https://www.habitat.org/

