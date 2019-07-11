Garth Brooks is a proud dad!

On Wednesday, the 57-year-old country music star took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with his wife, Trisha Yearwood, and daughter, Allie Colleen, in honor of the release of Allie's first single, "Work in Progress."

Garth shares 22-year-old Allie and his two other daughters -- August, 25, and Taylor, 27 -- with his first wife, Sandy Mahl, with whom he split up with in 2001.

Garth, Allie and Trisha are all smiles in the black-and-white snap, as they celebrate the milestone moment in Allie's burgeoning music career.

"What a beautiful voice on your grandmother's birthday...perfect," Garth gushed in the caption. "I love you!! Listen to @alliecolleenmusic’s new single #WorkInProgress"

Allie also took to her own Instagram account to share her excitement over her first single release. In the pic, she's wearing a red jumpsuit and has her back to the camera as she gestures to her very first billboard, which resides in a famed spot in Nashville.

"It’s been a pretty great day #workinprogress #thenashvillesign #nashvillefilter #obviously," she wrote.

ET's Keltie Knight caught up with Garth in February 2018, and he expressed how much he loves seeing all of his daughters together.

"When you have kids, the second they get college aged they just disappear," he lamented. "So Father's Day, my birthday and Christmas, those are three days of my life that I get to see all my girls around one table and thank God for their health, their happiness and just catch up with them."

