Gavin Rossdale Talks His and Gwen Stefani's 'Opposing' Views as Parents, Reveals Which Kids Are Musicians
Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani are two different parents -- and that's fine!
During an interview on the Not So Hollywood podcast, the Bush frontman dished on raising his three sons, Kingston,17, Zuma,14, and Apollo, 9, with his ex-wife.
"I think you can go one of two ways," he says. "You can either do everything together and really co-parent, and see how that goes, or you can just parent. And I think we just parent ... We just parent."
He continued, "We're really different people ... I don't think there's much similarity in the way we bring them up, but I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they'd like to inherit and move on with and which part of themselves come out of the whole process."
Stefani, 53, and Rossdale, 57, were married from 2006-2014. The No Doubt frontwoman is currently married to Blake Shelton.
For Rossdale, he admits that he and the "Don't Speak" singer have opposing views when it comes to things, but that will help their kids in the long run.
"Because that's what's important is to give them a wide view of things and we definitely have some particularly opposing views, so I think it'd be really helpful for them to make their own minds as individuals," he shares.
In addition to his boys, Rossdale is the father of 34-year-old Daisy Lowe, who is currently expecting her first child.
One thing his and Stefani's boys have picked up that their parents share -- a love and talent for music.
"I've tried Zuma, he was playing drums -- my middle one -- he was playing drums. And so we had a lot of drums in the garage," he says. "But Kingston just turned 17. He's incredible as a songwriter, as a singer, as a musician. Really way better than I was ever at 17. So who knows what the future holds for him, but he's recording stuff and super legit and that's what he wants to do and he's nuts."
He adds about his son's talents, "He just has the innate ear for melody. Beautiful melodies he just chooses to sing."
