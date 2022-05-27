Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale Celebrate Son Kingston's 16th Birthday
Gwen Stefani and her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, are learning firsthand that life comes at them fast. And celebrating their son's 16th birthday is all the proof they need.
The "Sweet Escape" singer and Bush frontman each took to their Instagram accounts and paid tribute to their son, Kingston, celebrating his birthday. Stefani posted a throwback photo of Kingston as a child wearing Christmas pajamas. He's sporting blonde hair and a huge grin. Stefani captioned it in part, "I can't believe that I'm actually writing this but.... a very happy 16th birthday to my firstborn baby boy @kingsrossdale_."
Rossdale posted a photo of Kingston a bit more grown up and almost a spitting image of himself. The rock singer captioned it in part, "You changed my life forever and I will never be the same again."
Noting how fast time flies, a fan commented on Stefani's post saying, "happy bday. But it’s not possible for you to have a 16 year old!"
Stefani and Rossdale share son Kingston along with Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8. Back in January, all of Rossdale's children came together to celebrate his daughter, Daisy Lowe's, 33rd birthday. He shares Daisy with fashion designer Pearl Lowe. That occasion was notable in that it was a rare glimpse at all of Rossdale's kids together.
Meanwhile, Stefani's husband, Blake Shelton, has previously talked about embracing his role as a stepfather. Stefani and the country star got married nearly a year ago. During a talk at the Country Radio Seminar earlier this year, Shelton talked about just how much he's embraced his role as a stepfather.
"I didn't know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it," he said at the time. "And every day I've fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen."
