Gayle King is proving that it's never too late to turn your dreams into a reality. In a segment from CBS Mornings' "Never Too Late" series, King sets out to perform the Aretha Franklin classic, "(You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman."

Before King could get into the recording studio, though, she had to take some vocal lessons, which she did, courtesy of the legendary vocal coach Stevie Mackey.

"I want you to know, I'm under no illusion today," King said to Mackey before kicking off her vocal coaching session. "I really know I cannot sing, but I still love music."

The pair started off with a vocal warm-up, with Mackey at the piano. Working to find out the journalist's range, Mackey had King sing "oh yeah" at several different octaves until they found her sweet spot.

Despite some rocky moments, Mackey was hopeful, telling King, "I see some light at the end of this tunnel."

The pair then practiced Franklin's track, with Mackey acting as King's backup singer, all while doing his thing on the keys.

After determining that King was ready to rock, the TV personality got into the studio with GRAMMY-winning producer and songwriter David Foster and his wife, American Idol alum Katharine McPhee. Before kicking things off, King spoke to the pair about her motivation behind recording the track.

"Is it frustrating for you, as much as you love music, to not have the voice you would want to have?" Foster asked. "Yes, it is," King responded. "But you know what, David? It's not like I'm trying to be on a stage or to have people, 'Ah, Gayle! I love you!' It's not that.'"

"Stevie knows this too, as an amazing singer himself and an amazing teacher, my mom's a voice teacher as well," McPhee shared. "So, she has all different types of people come in who just, like, want to sing for fun. And you can get better."

And that's exactly what King wants to do, "sing for fun."

Singing in A flat, King and Mackey belted out the tune with Foster on the piano and McPhee jumping in as well.

After a few more takes, and some magic from the producers, King unveiled the finished product, complete with a music video from the studio.

See it all go down in the video below.

Next up in CBS Mornings' new series, Tony Dokoupil will try his hand at dancing, learning from a professional choreographer to get him dance-floor ready.

CBS Mornings airs weekdays at 7:00 a.m. ET on CBS.

RELATED CONTENT:

Gayle King Marks 11 Years at CBS News in Her Iconic Yellow Dress

Al Roker Gets Heartfelt Message From 'CBS Mornings' Anchor Gayle King

Gayle King Talks 'Messy' Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Romance Scandal

Gayle King Raves Over Sherri Shepherd’s New Talk Show (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery