Gayle King is ringing in her 11th year with CBS Mornings in her signature yellow dress! On Monday, the 68-year-old co-host celebrated the special occasion by keeping with tradition and donning the same yellow-and-white sleeveless dress she first wore for her very first episode on Jan. 9 in 2012, and has worn every year since.

King's co-host, Nate Burleson, kicked off the festivities by introducing a sweet look back on the broadcast journalist's eventual year, saying, "So on January 9th, which is a very special day — it should be a holiday because it's Gayle's 11th anniversary at CBS News. Gayle, in addition to the sweet treats that we put right here on this table, we put together a little something to celebrate you."

The extensive montage featured some of King's most vibrant moments and her most hard-hitting interviews on the network, including her emotional interview with Megan Thee Stallion ahead of Tory Lanez's conviction in December and her coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral in September.

King recalled joking with her stylist ahead of Monday's show about whether or not she had tried on the dress before putting it on for the show. "I'm just praying to sweet black baby Jesus that it fits."

And looking as good as she did 11 years ago, King celebrated by toasting to her future on the show. "Here's to another 11 I hope, I hope," she said, contemplating for a moment, "Do I hope another 11? I hope for another 11, I wanna be here."

"I thank you," King added. "Thank you, thank you."

Happy anniversary, @GayleKing!



Today, we’re celebrating 11 years of Gayle at @CBSNews with some sweet treats, a special yellow dress and a look at some of her most spectacular moments from the past year. pic.twitter.com/WV0gF2Im4g — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 9, 2023

The journalist recently celebrated another big milestone -- her birthday!

King shared a carousel of photos showing off the festivities from her parties on Instagram, with the cover shot featuring a beautiful yellow-and-white birthday cake.

"2022 ended not one but THREE birthday celebrations!" King captioned the Jan. 2 post. "New York! California & Hawaii … with all of my favorite peeps but biggest surprise last photo came swipe left from @thetemptations how did they know my favorite color is YELLOW! New year off to a great start I'd say … I feel the love," she added.

RELATED CONTENT:

Al Roker Gets Heartfelt Message From 'CBS Mornings' Anchor Gayle King

Gayle King Praises Sherri Shepherd’s New Talk Show's Early Success

Gayle King Reveals Surprising Item Oprah Winfrey Carries in Her Purse

Watch Oprah Winfrey Push a Stroller for the First Time

Gayle King Weighs In on ‘Messy’ Romance Scandal Between ‘GMA’ Co-Hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery