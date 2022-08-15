"Auntie O" is reporting for duty! Oprah Winfrey shared a fun-filled day with Gayle King’s grandson, Luca, wheeling him through her garden to check out the harvest. The occasion marked her very first time ever pushing a baby stroller, she remarked in a video highlight reel from the day.

"First harvest day and garden adventure for Luca and my first time pushing a stroller," Winfrey captioned the clip. "Goes to show you that it's never too late or too early to learn something new."

King's daughter and Luca's mama, Kirby Bumpus, was also on hand, helping the 11-month-old explore the sights, sounds and tastes of the garden. He "loved" nibbling on the microgreens, she shared on her Instagram Story, adding, "All parents already know this, but he helps me see and embrace the world in a whole new way."

Back in May, Winfrey joked that Luca would be saying her name before his grandmother's! During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the media maven shared that the name King wants her grandson to call her is nearly impossible.

“Gaia, which means Mother Earth,” Winfrey said about her best friend’s nickname. “I say, ‘You’re not Mother Earth. You’re not mother of the earth, you’re just one grandmother.”

In October, King opened up to ET about Luca’s special name for her. "I'm trying to decide. I don't want to be called 'grandma' or 'nana' because that just sounds -- no offense to the grandmas or nanas. No offense -- but I'm looking for a nice grandma name," the CBS Mornings co-anchor said. "Right now I kinda like Gaia because it means Mother Earth and it kinda sounds like Gayle. But I don't know, I'm open."

She added, "Maybe the baby will make up something. Maybe my favorite grandson, Luca, will come up with something for me."

