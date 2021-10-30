Gayle King on the Joys of Seeing Her Daughter Kirby Become a Mother (Exclusive)
Gayle King Shares What Adele's CBS Concert Special Was Like (Exc…
Zayn Malik Charged in Alleged Yolanda Hadid Argument, Gayle King…
Ava Duvernay Dives Into Complicated Story Behind Colin Kaepernic…
Gayle King Reveals She’s Still Testing Out Grandma Names (Exclus…
'Victor and Valentino' Sneak Peek: George Lopez Shares Special D…
Kristen Stewart on Her 'Spencer' Transformation, Kourtney and Tr…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Engaged, Adele to Sit …
'90 Day Fiancé': Ceasar Says He's 'Friends’ With Drake (Exclusiv…
'90 Day Fiancé': Sumit Explains How the Tragic Death of His Sist…
Ellen Pompeo Recalls Screaming Match With Denzel Washington on '…
Katie Couric’s Upcoming Memoir Includes Surprising Confessions
Behind the Scenes of Trace Adkins and Luke Bryan’s ‘Where the Co…
Natasha Bure and Heather Locklear Deal With Grief in ‘Don’t Swea…
‘Never Have I Ever’: Lee Rodriguez Shares Her Hopes For Season 3…
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures: H.E.R. & Robert Pattinson Tal…
Michael Michele Talks Reimagining ‘Dynasty’s Dominique Deveraux …
Britney Spears Has ‘a Lot of Healing to Do’ After Dad’s Suspensi…
Watch the ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 2 Explosive Trailer
Mark ‘The Undertaker’ Calaway on Retirement and If His Daughter …
Gayle King couldn't be happier to see her daughter, Kirby, become a mother.
The CBS Mornings co-host told ET's Kevin Frazier at the Colin in Black and White premiere earlier this week that she has "turned into that guy," smothering her 1-month-old grandchild and showing everyone photos of the little bundle of joy. King became a grandmother in September, after Kirby gave birth to a son named Luca Lynn Miller.
"I am on vacation this week because I am on grandmother duty," King shared about the week ahead. "We're very excited about Luca, but there's something about seeing your own child become a mother that I can't even explain it, what that feels like, what that looks like. And she's so good. She's so good!"
"I always say, 'Kirby, you are your mother's daughter.' But we just love this little boy. We just love him," fawned King -- who also teased Adele's upcoming CBS special and "intimate" interview with Oprah Winfrey.
When asked if she would be spoiling Luca, she quickly replied, "Yes, yes, yes! Listen, I already have dibs on, 'I'm taking you to Lion King.' When you're five or six, I'm already claiming that.
King had previously told ET that she was still testing out grandma names, because she didn't want to be called "grandma."
"I'm trying to decide. I don't want to be called 'grandma' or 'nana' because that just sounds -- no offense to the grandmas or nanas. No offense -- but I'm looking for a nice grandma name," she told ET. "Right now I kinda like Gaia because it means Mother Earth and it kinda sounds like Gayle. But I don't know, I'm open."
"Maybe the baby will make up something," she added. "Maybe my favorite grandson, Luca, will come up with something for me."
Hear more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
What to Expect From Adele's Concert Special and Oprah Interview
Amy Schumer, Gayle King and More Come Together for Through Her Lens
Gayle King Says She’s Still Testing Out Grandma Names (Exclusive)
Related Gallery