Gayle King Celebrates 10th Anniversary With CBS News by Sporting Same Dress She Wore on Her First Day of Work
Gayle King is celebrating a decade at CBS News in the best way.
On Monday, CBS Mornings' Twitter account posted a photo of King rocking the same dress she wore on her very first day at the network -- 10 years later.
In the side-by-side photo, King can be seen sitting and standing in front of the news desk wearing the now-famous yellow-and-white sleeveless dress.
"We’re celebrating a major milestone this morning: @GayleKing’s 10th anniversary with @CBSNews!," CBS Mornings tweeted. "Every year, she wears the same iconic yellow dress she wore on her first day to mark the occasion 💛."
King shared a photo of herself in the bright, yellow dress on her Instagram Monday, marking the occasion by showing off how the CBS Mornings cast and crew celebrated her work anniversary.
"Ten years at @cbsmornings table and it feels oh SO GOOD! I can still fit into my anniversary dress (yay) and there was cake double yay!," King gushed. "Never gets old starting my day with @tonydokoupil! @nateburleson ! And walking sunshine @vladduthierscbs… thanx for all the good wishes can’t wait to see you in the morning….."
The news anchor concluded her post by sharing that she'll be ending her big day with an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, writing, "Now Heading over to @colbertlateshow what a fantastic way to end the day! Swipe left ….."
King has been sporting the dress every year since she landed the job at CBS News back in 2012, but the 67-year-old journalist is no stranger to recreating an iconic moment.
In November, King and her daughter, Kirby, recreated a 1986 family photo of King in a mustard dress sitting with her grandmother, who is holding Kirby as a baby. In the recreation, the CBS Mornings co-host sits where her mother was and holds Kirby's son, Luca. Kirby is also wearing a mustard dress.
"1986 to 2021. Luca, Mom and I had to recreate this pic of my Grammy, my mom and I shortly after coming home from the hospital in 1986," the new mom shared. "I’m so grateful for these invaluable moments I’ve had with my mom over the last few weeks and get all the feels when I think about our new dynamic, along with Luca’s growing love and relationship with his Gaia as he grows up! 🙌🏾🙏🏾."
King told ET about the joys of seeing her daughter become a mother in October, just one month after Kirby welcomed Luca with husband Virgil Miller.
"We're very excited about Luca, but there's something about seeing your own child become a mother that I can't even explain it, what that feels like, what that looks like. And she's so good. She's so good!" she expressed. "I always say, 'Kirby, you are your mother's daughter.' But we just love this little boy. We just love him."
Watch the video below for more on King.
