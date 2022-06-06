Gayle King has tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, the 67-year-old CBS Mornings anchor revealed her diagnosis. “OK, the thing I've been dreading has finally happened,” King said in a video posted to Instagram.

“I just tested positive for...I got the Rona. They run a test, another test, we’re going to take one more just to be sure. But in the meantime, I've been asked to leave the building and go home.”

King’s video was slightly interrupted by her co-anchor, Nate Burleson, who popped in to ask, “You good?”

Showing the precautions that CBS Mornings is taking, Burleson was advised to keep walking because he didn’t have a mask on as he approached King, who was masked.

Before signing off and as she was leaving the building, King noted that she is “double vaxxed and boosted.”

King initially appeared on Monday's episode of CBS Mornings, which starts at 7 a.m. ET. Towards the end of the program, however, King was noticeably absent, with only Burleson and Tony Dokoupil wrapping the show. Before signing off, Dokoupil shared that King tested positive for COVID-19 and reassured viewers that she was doing OK.

In February, King and her fellow CBS Mornings anchor, Vladimir Duthiers, had a scare when they both had false-positive COVID tests. King’s results came one day prior to her vacation. In the end, both anchors were cleared to travel and return to the news desk.

