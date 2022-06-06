Gayle King Reveals She Tested Positive for COVID-19, Asked to Leave Work Immediately
Gayle King’s Co-Hosts Jokingly Pressure Her to Smoke Pot (Exclus…
Queen Elizabeth Meets Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Daughter …
How Hailey Bieber's Health Scare 'Elevated' Her Marriage With Ju…
Michael B. Jordan Packs on the PDA With Lori Harvey During Sweet…
Teresa Giudice on Ramona Singer Exposing All Her Wedding Details…
Met Gala 2022: Lizzo Pulls Out Her Flute and Plays It on the Car…
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Platinum Jubilee Appearance …
Prince William Says Kids Charlotte and George Have Fights Every …
Cardi B’s Long-Nailed Diaper Changing Tutorial
Snoop Dogg Reveals Secret to His 25 Years of Marriage With Shant…
'Top Gun' Star Kelly McGillis Says She Was Not Asked to Return f…
Matthew Morrison Reveals Alleged Text Message That Led to ‘SYTYC…
Kim Kardashian Hints That She's Having the Best Sex of Her Life …
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Share Their Co-Parenting Philoso…
Jon Bon Jovi and More New Jersey Celebs Team Up to Raise Funds f…
'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Expecting Fir…
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry KISS During Polo Tournament
Gayle King has tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, the 67-year-old CBS Mornings anchor revealed her diagnosis. “OK, the thing I've been dreading has finally happened,” King said in a video posted to Instagram.
“I just tested positive for...I got the Rona. They run a test, another test, we’re going to take one more just to be sure. But in the meantime, I've been asked to leave the building and go home.”
King’s video was slightly interrupted by her co-anchor, Nate Burleson, who popped in to ask, “You good?”
Showing the precautions that CBS Mornings is taking, Burleson was advised to keep walking because he didn’t have a mask on as he approached King, who was masked.
Before signing off and as she was leaving the building, King noted that she is “double vaxxed and boosted.”
King initially appeared on Monday's episode of CBS Mornings, which starts at 7 a.m. ET. Towards the end of the program, however, King was noticeably absent, with only Burleson and Tony Dokoupil wrapping the show. Before signing off, Dokoupil shared that King tested positive for COVID-19 and reassured viewers that she was doing OK.
In February, King and her fellow CBS Mornings anchor, Vladimir Duthiers, had a scare when they both had false-positive COVID tests. King’s results came one day prior to her vacation. In the end, both anchors were cleared to travel and return to the news desk.
RELATED CONTENT:
Oprah Reveals Why Gayle King's Grandson Might Say Her Name First
Gayle King’s Co-Hosts Jokingly Pressure Her to Smoke Pot (Exclusive)
Gayle King Says She's 'Pulling' for Chris Rock Following Oscars Slap
Gayle King Celebrates 10th Year With CBS News in Iconic Yellow Dress
Related Gallery