Geena Davis is gushing about more than her Emmy. On Monday, ET spoke with the actress after she took home the Governors Award, where she dished about working with Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum in Pussy Island.
“He, you know, was incredible,” Davis said about working with Tatum. “All the things that I saw him shoot.”
As for Kravitz, who makes her directorial debut with the film, Davis noted that “Zoe was amazing."
“She’s a phenomenal director. Yeah, phenomenal. She did a great, great job. So prepared and confident but fluid, you know? I mean, just everything about it was perfect,” she added.
Like both Kravitz and Tatum, Davis is remaining mum about her role in the film, and the movie's overall plot. In fact, the only insight she gave was a little about her character.
“I am Channing’s character's assistant,” she revealed. “Who is not very good assistant, as it turns out. But he keeps me around for some reason.”
As for her final clue about the film, people should stay tuned to see who else makes an appearance.
“So many great people in the movie,” she shared. “It’s incredible.”
Last month, without giving too much away, Kravitz revealed the inspiration behind the film.
The director shared with WSJ that the story "was born out of a lot of anger and frustration around the lack of conversation about the treatment of women, specifically in industries that have a lot of money in them, like Hollywood, the tech world, all of that."
