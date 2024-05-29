The official cause of death for General Hospital star Johnny Wactor has been announced.

According to a report from the Los Angeles County Coroner obtained by ET, Wactor died by homicide, with the manner of death being a gunshot wound to the chest.

The actor -- best known for his role as Brando Corbin on General Hospital -- was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday morning during a suspected catalytic converter theft. He was 37.

Johnny's brother, Grant, told The Daily Mail on Monday that the actor was shielding a unidentified female co-worker from the thieves when he was fatally wounded.

ET spoke with Wactor's ex-fiancée, Tessa Farrell, on Tuesday, who grew emotional as she opened up about their relationship and his untimely death.

"He was a very noble man and always did the right thing," Farrell said of her ex, adding that she wasn't surprised "at all" that Wactor reportedly died while protecting a friend. "He was kind of the guy that would step up and do the right thing."

Johnny Wactor starred as Brando Corbin on 'General Hospital.' - Scott Kirkland/ABC via Getty Images

She added that she hopes the world celebrates him by "doing the right thing" and remembering him for his courage and kindness.

"Just be brave and stand up, and, you know, be active members in our community and come together," the actress said, adding that she surely has more she wishes she could say but "it's just hard to think right now."

