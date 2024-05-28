Johnny Wactor's ex-fiancée, Tessa Farrell, is speaking out after the General Hospital actor's tragic shooting death over the weekend at just 37 years old.

Sitting down with ET's Kevin Frazier in an exclusive interview, the Barbee Rehab actress shared that she is still in shock and disbelief over the loss of her former partner, whom she originally met in 2013 after moving to Los Angeles to pursue acting. While they ultimately ended up splitting after a brief engagement in the late 2010s, Farrell says they remained friends until his death on Saturday at the hands of an unidentified shooter.

She held back tears as she spoke about the "good guy" who reportedly shielded a female co-worker from gunfire as he was walking her to her car after a bartending shift in downtown Los Angeles. Reports state the pair -- who worked together at Level 8 Nightclub -- came out to find armed strangers around his car and he stepped in front of the co-worker to protect her.

During her interview with ET, a heartbroken Farrell took a moment to show off her engagement ring -- a family heirloom from her own grandparents who were married for 50 years -- which she says now has more significance than ever after the horrific turn of events. Farrell explained that when she and Wactor decided to get engaged, they didn't have a ring but came to the decision that they could use the piece of jewelry she already held dear to her heart to signify their bond.

"It was a really beautiful moment, and I always -- I had it on before and I always will have it on because it reminds me of, you know, true love or everlasting love," Farrell said. "Sadly, it has another meaning to it [now], but, you know, I'm grateful -- at least I have it still and I have memories of him."

Johnny Wactor as Brando Corbin in 'General Hospital' - Scott Kirkland/ABC via Getty Images

Farrell said that even days out, she is still struggling to come to terms with her former partner and longtime friend being gone. She shared that when she was first told about his death by a mutual friend over the weekend, she was stunned and initially thought that something may have happened to him while rock climbing.

The actor was an avid climber who posted numerous photos of his outdoor adventures to his Instagram page. His last photo, posted back in November, was a black-and-white snap of him on top of a mountain with rope draped over his shoulders, purportedly from a climb.

When she found out what had actually happened via a phone call, shock set in, as well as hope that he might still be alive -- which was quickly dashed.

"I'm like, 'Where did he get shot?' You know? 'Where is he right now? I wanna, you know, go see him or help.' And she didn't tell me initially where he got shot," Farrell said of the phone call. "She just said he didn't make it. And at that point, there's nothing I can, you know, nothing no one can say or do to change that."

The Los Angeles Police Department has told local news outlets that a man -- who was not named but has since been identified as Wactor -- was shot around 3 a.m. near Pico Boulevard and Hope Street on Saturday. He was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

On Monday, Wactor's brother, Grant, told The Daily Mail that the actor and his co-worker were leaving from a bartending shift when the series of events unfolded.

"We’re Southern, born and raised, and we would never let a female walk to their car by herself," Grant said. "He came across them and he thought his truck was being towed. So he said something to the guys, like, 'Hey, are you towing?'"

"Once he turned around, he saw what was happening and he put his co-worker behind him," Grant said, adding, "That's when they shot him."

Johnny Wactor was shot and killed early Saturday morning in downtown Los Angeles - Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

It's no surprise for his ex-fiancée, who told ET, "He was a very noble man and always did the right thing. And I'm not surprised by that at all because he was kind of the guy that would step up and do the right thing."

She said that while she has not spoken to the woman Wactor was walking with at the time of the shooting, she has attempted to reach out and offer any support that she can, but that the unidentified co-worker is "a little thrown right now" and not sure "how to process this."

Until she is ready to speak, though, Farrell is making it her mission to ensure that Wactor's legacy is secure. She says she hopes the world celebrates him by "doing the right thing" and remembering him for his courage and kindness.

"Just be brave and stand up, and, you know, be active members in our community and come together," the actress said, adding that she surely has more she wishes she could say but "it's just hard to think right now."

Farrell said that they may not have ended up together -- she admits they were better off as good friends -- but that they permanently changed each other's lives and that she will carry Wactor with her for the rest of her days.

"He was so funny. He was great at drama and great at comedy," she told ET. "He helped shape my path as an artist."

Immediately after his death, tributes from Wactor's co-stars began pouring in with their own memorialization posts for the actor.

General Hospital producers said in a statement to ET that they are mourning the loss of the actor and sent their love to his family and friends.

"The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor's untimely passing. He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time," the show's executives shared.

Sofia Mattsson -- who plays Sasha Corbin, the wife of Wactor's Brando Corbin character, on General Hospital -- shared a series of photos of their characters together over the years, writing that her heart "is so utterly broken."

"Johnny was the absolute best. So genuine. So caring. Incredibly hard working and humble. With a huge heart that spread so much kindness and joy. He always made sure everyone around him felt seen, heard and loved. I admire the man he was so much and I’m a better person for having known him," she penned.

Mattsson continued, "We shared so many special moments, both on and off screen, and I will forever cherish them deeply in my heart. You will be so incredibly missed Johnny… I’m sure you're already busy taking care of everyone up there ❤️."

