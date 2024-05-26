Johnny Wactor, 'General Hospital' Star, Dead at 37

Johnny Wactor, best known for his role as Brando Corbin on General Hospital, has died. He was 37 years old.

According to reports, the actor was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a suspected catalytic converter theft in downtown Los Angeles. TMZ was first to report the news after talking with his mother, Scarlett.

She told the outlet that her son and several friends noticed a group of men messing with his car, and when they investigated, the unidentified individuals shot him. Scarlett claims her son did not attempt to fight or stop the men, but they shot him anyway.

The retelling of events matches the description of an incident shared by the Los Angeles Police Department. Cops told local news outlets that a man -- who is not named -- was shot around 3 a.m. near Pico Boulevard and Hope Street. He was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Johnny Wactor in a still as Brando Corbin in 'General Hospital' - Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

In a statement to ET, General Hospital producers said that they are mourning the loss of the actor and sent their love to his family and friends.

"The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor's untimely passing. He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time," the show's executives shared.

Earlier in the day, the actor's talent agent, David Shaul, confirmed Wactor's death and shared his grief over the untimely and tragic loss in a statement to Variety.

"Johnny Wactor was spectacular human being. Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him. Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never give up attitude. In the highs and lows of a challenging profession he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be," Shaul said.

He continued, "Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever."

Johnny Wactor as Brando Corbin and Sofia Mattsson as Sasha Corbin on 'General Hospital' - Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

Aside from appearing in more than 160 episodes of General Hospital, the actor appeared in notable television projects, including ABC's Station 19, HBO's Westworld, Netflix's The OA and CBS originals Criminal Minds and NCIS. He got his start on Lifetime's Army Wives, in which he had a three-episode stint as Airman Byers.

In a tribute post over the weekend, Sofia Mattsson -- who plays Sasha Corbin, the wife of Wactor's character, on General Hospital -- shared a series of photos of their characters together over the years, writing that her heart "is so utterly broken."

"Johnny was the absolute best. So genuine. So caring. Incredibly hard working and humble. With a huge heart that spread so much kindness and joy. He always made sure everyone around him felt seen, heard and loved. I admire the man he was so much and I’m a better person for having known him," she penned.

Mattsson continued, "We shared so many special moments, both on and off screen, and I will forever cherish them deeply in my heart. You will be so incredibly missed Johnny… I’m sure you're already busy taking care of everyone up there ❤️."

