Meg Bennett, a veteran soap opera writer and actress, has died. She was 75.

Bennett -- who was best known for her writing on shows, including The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital, as well as for her performances on several soaps, such as The Young and the Restless -- died on April 11 after a battle with cancer.

According to an obituary penned by her family, Bennett spent her life up until her final days "devotedly working with children, writing, and engaging with her far-flung family and friends."

Bennett -- born Helen Bennett -- grew up in Pasadena, California, and pursued her passion for acting by majoring in drama at Northwestern University.

Bennett got her start in show business through modeling, and broke through when she was cast as the "Cadillac Eldorado Convertible Girl" in 1971, which brought her out to New York City -- where she then began working on Broadway in productions of Godspell and Grease.

Her work on the stage earned her a role in the daytime soap opera Search for Tomorrow, where she played Liza for three years. In 1980, she landed the role of Julie Newman on The Young and the Restless, which she played for six years.

During her time on the show, Bennett's acumen with script notes and rewrite suggestions impressed the show's creative team and she was offered a job as a writer.

Meg Bennett as Julia Newman and Eric Braeden as Victor Newman in the CBS daytime soap opera 'The Young and the Restless' in 1982. - CBS via Getty Images

Bennett transitioned into writing as her primary career focus, while still performing. She wrote for The Young and the Restless, before moving on to the soap series The Bold and the Beautiful, Generations, Sunset Beach, Santa Barbara and General Hospital.

Bennett also acted on some of the shows she wrote for, including Santa Barbara -- in which she played Megan Richardson -- and General Hospital, where she delivered a memorable performance as Allegra Montenegro.

Her writing work on General Hospital earned her a Daytime Emmy Award in 1995 for Outstanding Drama Series Writing Team.

Bennett is survived by her husband of nearly 20 years, fellow General Hospital writer Robert Guza Jr. -- with whom she co-created Sunset Beach -- as well as two stepdaughters and four grandchildren.

