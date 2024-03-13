Robyn Bernard, 'General Hospital' Star, Dead at 64

ET can confirm that Robyn Bernard has died. She was 64.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, the General Hospital star died Tuesday near her home in San Jacinto, California. Her location of death is listed as "open field behind business 1800 block of S. San Jacinto Ave., San Jacinto 92583," which is a 7-Eleven gas station. Her time of death is listed as 4:08 a.m. and her next of kin has been notified.

The cause of death and the details surrounding her death are not known at this time.

TMZ -- who was first to report the news of her death -- reported that authorities used her fingerprints to identify her after deputies responded to a death investigation call. The outlet also stated that the Riverside County Coroner's Office is scheduled to perform an autopsy on Wednesday. The results of a toxicology report won't be expected for several weeks.

According to a small outlet dedicated to covering the local region's happenings, Bernard had a mobile home in San Jacinto that burned down a few years ago, rendering her homeless.

Bernard is perhaps best known for her portrayal of Terry Brock on the long-running soap. The Gladewater, Texas native appeared on the soap from 1984 to 1990. Some of her other TV credits include Simon & Simon, Whiz Kids, Betty Blue, The Facts of Life and Tour of Duty. But her 145-episode run on General Hospital is what she's best remembered for.

After exiting General Hospital, Bernard struggled to find her footing again in Hollywood. According to her IMBD page, her last known role came in 2002's Voice From the High School, based on the play by Peter Dee. Bernard played the role of a psychologist.

Following the news of Bernard's death, a General Hospital fan club on Facebook mourned her death.

"We are sorry to report the passing of Robyn Bernard who played Terry Brock on General Hospital, 1984 to 1990," the post read. "She was 64 years old."

